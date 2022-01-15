Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIRILL ZARUBIN and DASHA LITVINOVA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) — The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty.

But something changed over the course of a week.

Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.

Clashes with police soon broke out, and by the night of Jan. 5, Almaty was in chaos. City Hall was burning, as were cars and buses; stores were looted; and attempts were made to storm the presidential residence. Gunshots were heard in the streets, the internet was blacked out, and even the airport was briefly seized.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on “terrorists” who received foreign training and support.

But nearly two weeks after the events that led to scores of deaths and about 16,000 arrests, the government has not presented any evidence to support its allegation of outside involvement.

It remains unclear whether these more violent actors were individuals taking advantage of the mayhem to loot and vandalize stores, or if they were part of organized groups with larger political motives.

Protesters, however, say their rallies were somehow undermined, leading to the crackdown by security forces. Tokayev has said authorities didn't use force at peaceful demonstrations.

Although the protests began over the higher price of fuel, the scope and the agenda of the demonstrations expanded quickly. Large crowds rallied in major cities, venting their frustration with worsening living conditions and inequality under the authoritarian government that has maintained a tight grip on power for over three decades in the energy-rich nation of 19 million.

Much of that occurred under longtime leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in 2019 in favor of Tokayev, his hand-picked successor, but has maintained behind-the-scenes influence. The slogan “Shal ket!” — “Old man go!” — was chanted at rallies.

“A significant part of the people are those who came at the call of their hearts to express their attitude towards the authorities, because they are tired, because they do not feel like the state is providing them with social security,” said human rights activist Galym Ageleuov, president of the Liberty Foundation.

Tokayev initially tried to calm the crowds by announcing a 180-day cap on fuel prices and removing Nazarbayev as head of the National Security Council, a move widely seen as an attempt to end the former leader's patronage while also consolidating power.

But the protests continued and the violence escalated amid the peaceful rallies in Almaty.

A protester whose first name is Bezshan said that on Jan. 5, armed men approached and asked young people in the crowd to help them storm a police station. “They said they would hand out weapons,” he told The Associated Press, recalling the incident more than a week later. AP has chosen not to publish the full names of protesters interviewed out of caution for their security.

Beken, another protester, said he also saw “provocateurs” at the rally that day, urging an attack on police: “We tried to stop them as much as we could, telling them: ‘Everyone, stay put.' We don’t need weapons, we came out to a peaceful rally,” he said.

On Jan. 6, security forces opened fire and killed dozens of protesters. At least 12 officers also were reported killed. The next day, Tokayev announced he had given security forces shoot-to-kill orders to halt the violent unrest, saying: “We intend to act with maximum severity regarding lawbreakers.”

Almaty police spokeswoman Saltynat Azirbek called the Jan. 5 attack on the police department “a proper battle.”

The attackers “didn't put forward any demands,” she told reporters. "They deliberately came to destroy, to kill.”

She also insisted police were unarmed when working at unsanctioned demonstrations in Almaty, but she didn't clarify whether she meant the Jan. 6 rally.

Amid the bloodshed, Tokayev also called in troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six former Soviet states, which helped restore order.

Some saw the blaming of foreign instigators as a pretext for bringing in the mostly Russian forces.

“In order to invite Russian troops, you need a serious reason ... that is not an internal standoff with the people," political analyst Dimash Alzhayev said in an interview. "So naturally, (the authorities) needed to come up with terrorists.”

A protester named Marat told AP that the authorities "haven’t so far showed us a single terrorist,” citing only the highly publicized arrest of Vikram Ruzakhunov, a well-known jazz pianist from neighboring Kyrgyzstan.

The musician appeared on Kazakh television after his arrest with large bruises on his face and said in the broadcast he had flown in and was promised money for participating in the protests.

Kyrgyz authorities protested Ruzakhunov's arrest and demanded that Kazakhstan release him. He was freed shortly afterward, and upon returning to Kyrgyzstan said his statement on Kazakh TV was false — he was visiting a friend in Almaty and got swept up while trying to leave the city.

Ruzakhnunov told a Kyrgyz broadcaster that while in jail, his cellmates said the quickest way to get released was to confess to a false story, so that’s what he did.

Alzhanov, the analyst, noted that Kazakh state broadcasters amplified the government's message by repeatedly airing video of the turmoil.

"They continued broadcasting the visuals, so the government was interested in communicating them to a broad audience," he said, adding that the state of emergency that was declared provided a pretext to suppress the demonstrations with force.

A protester named Daulet told AP that he believed the “security forces deliberately painted the protesters as some kind of a fringe group prepared to riot.”

Beken, the protester who described seeing what he called “provocateurs,” criticized the security forces “for shooting at their own people.” He said a Jan. 6 rally he attended featured protesters walking toward the military with a white flag.

“It is unfathomable. I can’t understand it. How is this possible?” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. offers Ukraine 'whatever support it needs' to recover from cyberattack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and its allies have offered Ukraine their support as the investigation into the nature and impact of a cyberattack that targeted the country continues, a White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said. Asked by reporters if the cyberattack was conducted by Russian intelligence services, a senior administration official said later: "We don't have an attribution at this time." The senior administration official said the attack, which defaced a series of Ukrainian government websites, appeared to be limited, with multiple websites back online.

  • Bill seeking to curb rooftop solar incentive moves forward with bipartisan support

    A bill written by Florida Power & Light, the country's largest energy company, seeks to curb net metering in the state. Opponents say it would hamper rooftop solar.

  • Firefighter injured in blaze at chemical plant in Passaic, N.J.

    Firefighters continued to work early Saturday to contain a massive blaze at a pool chemical plant in New Jersey.

  • Latvia, Lithuania, Poland rapped over Belarus border methods

    Latvia, Lithuania and Poland continue to use questionable methods to keep out migrants trying to enter from Belarus and are denying access to aid groups trying to help people stuck in border areas, senior U.N. refugee agency and European Union officials said Thursday. Thousands more got stranded along borders in Belarus as the weather turned cold. “Even in this dangerous and difficult situation that these three (EU) member states are in, they have to have legislation where pushbacks are not accepted and not legalized,” Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told EU lawmakers.

  • Chicago students walk out of class, demand virtual schooling for two weeks and COVID 'stipends'

    Chicago Public Schools students walked out of classes on Friday and made several demands, including a return to remote learning for two weeks and coronavirus “stipends” for students.

  • Researcher: Goodson killing reflects 'disturbing statistics' about Black men and police

    Every week an officer kills someone during a traffic stop who is unarmed. The numbers for people of color are even more staggering.

  • Electric cars could be a source of power, not just a consumer of electricity

    Electric vehicles will soon have "bidirectional" or two-way batteries that can turn cars into useful sources of power for your home, worksite or even another car. Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption is the lack of charging infrastructure. But if you think of your car as a source of energy — not just a consumer of it — that whole calculus begins to change, says Reilly Brennan, a transportation investor at Trucks Venture Capital.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • Biden administration approves third major California solar project

    The Biden administration has approved a third major solar project in California, part of a continued drive to achieve carbon-free electricity generation nationwide by 2035.The Oberon project, authorized by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Thursday, will help meet an Energy Act of 2020 goal of permitting 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on public lands by 2025, the agency said in a news release.Together with two other recently approved...

  • Militants' bodies left to rot for years, in symbol of Libya's disarray

    Hundreds of bodies of Islamic State fighters killed in battle years ago are rotting in food freezers outside a Libyan city while authorities work out what to do with them, a grim reminder of the disarray a failed election was meant to address. Stored in a dusty corner of a compound southeast of Misrata, the 742 bodies were gathered by the internationally recognised government in 2016 from battlefields and informal graves, but there was no agreement on how or where they should be buried. Instead, Libya's conflict rumbled on, frontlines shifted, governments changed and financial crises came and went.

  • Cyberattack Hits Ukrainian Websites as Russia Tensions Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s worst cyberattack in four years brought down the websites of scores of government agencies for hours. Authorities didn’t immediately identify the source of the hacks, which took place as tensions with Russia intensified over its troop buildup across the border.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self

  • Ukraine Was Hit By A Massive Cyberattack And The Hackers Warned The Country To “Be Afraid And Expect Worse”

    The attack comes as Russia is massing 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border.View Entire Post ›

  • Federal plans would gut essential protection for endangered Florida panthers, Key deer

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans would weaken protections for Florida panther, Key deer, two embattled species facing an escalating loss of habitat.

  • Tucker Carlson called Brett Kavanaugh a 'cringing little liberal' for upholding vaccine mandates for health workers

    Kavanaugh sided with the court's liberal judges to allow Biden's requirement that workers at federally-funded health facilities be vaccinated.

  • Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves troops

    "Be afraid and expect the worst". That was the warning message from a massive cyber attack that hit government websites in Ukraine on Friday (January 14).The country's security service said they were investigating the incident and that some government websites had been suspended to stop it from spreading.It added that most affected websites have been restored and no personal data was leaked.Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's frontier, said on Friday troops in its far east would practice long-range deployments.The developments came after no breakthrough was reached at meetings between Russia and Western States, which fear Moscow could launch a new attack on a country it invaded in 2014.Russia denies plans to attack its neighbor. Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters it was too early to say who could be behind Friday's cyber attack but added that Russia had been behind similar strikes in the past.Russia did not immediately comment. It has previously denied being behind cyber attacks on Ukraine.The European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell condemned the attack and said the EU's political and security committee and cyber units would meet to see how to respond and help Kyiv. "Of course, we cannot point fingers at anyone. I have no proof, but we can imagine."At talks this week with the United States and NATO, Russia said dialogue hit a dead end as it tried to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining the alliance and roll back decades of NATO expansion in Europe. The U.S. and NATO have rejected those demands but said they are willing to talk about arms control, missile deployments, confidence-building measures and limits on military exercises. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia hopes to resume talks, but that depends on Washington's point-by-point response to Moscow's proposals. He warned if security talks fail with the West, a potential Russian response would entail a deployment of military hardware.

  • Panthers interview Broncos ST coordinator Tom McMahon

    The Broncos allowed the most returns for TDs in the NFL during Tom McMahon's tenure.

  • Charges dropped against man accused of assaulting San Francisco officer

    Authorities say the man struck an officer with an x-acto knife after a plainclothes unit sought to search him, though he had committed no crime. Officers reportedly hit the man so hard he was hospitalized with bruises, lacerations and a fractured cheekbone.

  • Milton police warn residents about checks being stolen from mailboxes around town

    Over the past three months, 31 checks have been stolen from mailboxes, altered and then cashed for large sums of money, Milton police said.

  • Sarah Christiansen's winner lifts Fletcher past Mandarin in Gateway Conference girls soccer

    Mandarin and Fletcher played Friday night for the 2021-22 Gateway Conference high school girls soccer championship in Jacksonville.

  • Topeka police investigate homicide that victimized Mack Lee, 39. He was found at 608 S.W. Lincoln.

    Topeka police on Saturday were investigating as a homicide the death of 39-year-old Mack Lee, found deceased Friday morning at 608 S.W. Lincoln.

  • Joel Embiid ready to make Sixers All-Star history

    At the young age of 27, Joel Embiid is entering a conversation reserved for Sixers players currently enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. By Dan Roche