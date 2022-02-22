Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Kazakhstan’s energy authority has identified and disconnected 13 unauthorized crypto mining farms in the country, as the government continues to ramp up efforts to regulate the sector.

See related article: Crypto mining’s Great Migration continues — out of Kazakhstan

Fast facts

See related article: BIT Mining ditches Kazakh data center due to rocky power supply

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories