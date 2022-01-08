Kazakhstan detains ex-security chief on suspicion of treason

The Telegraph

Not long ago, I was on holiday in Europe when a tall, slim figure in a bikini brushed past me. I was standing on a wooden pontoon, occupied with watching my daughter as she swam in the sea. It was only when the figure bent down to speak to her husband and son, paddle-boarding and playing around in the water, that I realised with a shock that I was seeing the Duchess of Cambridge in an entirely private, off-guard moment.