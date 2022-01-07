Kazakh leader ordered use of lethal force on 'terrorists'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DASHA LITVINOVA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorized law enforcement to open fire on “terrorists” and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.

In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on “terrorists” and “militants” and said that he had authorized the use of lethal force against them.

“Those who don’t surrender will be eliminated,” Tokayev said.

He also blasted calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as “nonsense.” “What negotiations can be held with criminals, murderers?” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry reported Friday that 26 protesters had been killed during the unrest, 18 were wounded and more than 3,000 people have been detained. A total of 18 law enforcement officers were reported killed as well, and over 700 sustained injuries.

Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago. The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel and quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent over the rule of the same party since independence.

Protests have turned extremely violent, with government buildings set ablaze and scores of protesters and more than a dozen law enforcement officers killed. Internet across the country has been shut down, and two airports closed, including one in Almaty, the country's largest city.

In a concession, the government on Thursday announced a 180-day price cap on vehicle fuel and a moratorium on utility rate increases. Tokayev has vacillated between trying to mollify the protesters, including accepting the resignation of his government, and promising harsh measures to quell the unrest, which he blamed on “terrorist bands.”

In what was seen as one such measure, the president has called on a Russia-led military alliance for help.

The alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and has started deploying troops to Kazakhstan for a peacekeeping mission.

Kazakh officials have insisted that the troops will not be fighting the demonstrators, and instead will take on guarding government institutions.

On Friday, Tokayev declared that constitutional order was “mainly restored in all regions of the country" and that "local authorities are in control of the situation.”

The president added, however, that “terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people’s property” and that “counterterrorist actions” should be continued.

Skirmishes in Almaty were still reported on Friday morning. Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the building occupied by the Kazakh branch of the Mir broadcaster, funded by several former Soviet states, was on fire.

However, the Almaty airport — stormed and seized earlier by the protesters — was back under the control of Kazakh law enforcement and CSTO peacekeepers, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday. The airport will remain shut until Friday evening, local TV station Khabar 24 reported, citing the airport’s spokespeople.

In other parts of the country some things started to go back to normal. In the capital, Nur-Sultan, access to the internet has been partially restored, and train traffic has been resumed across Kazakhstan.

The airport in the capital is operating as usual, Khabar 24 reported. According to the TV channel, airlines will resume domestic flights to the cities of Shymkent, Turkestan and Atyrau, as well as flights to Moscow and Dubai, starting from 3 p.m. (0900 GMT).

___

Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Extreme cold grips much of western Canada, natural gas prices jump

    Icy temperatures across western Canada sent natural gas prices spiking higher on Thursday, as weather forecasters said the conditions would persist at least until Friday. Alberta, the main energy-producing province, is under an "extreme cold" warning and wind chill temperatures could drop to below minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40°F) in places, said Environment Canada. Spot natural gas prices at the AECO hub in Alberta jumped above C$5 a gigajoule, the highest since October, and also swung to a premium versus U.S. benchmark Henry Hub prices.

  • Oil ends higher for 4th straight session as traders weigh Kazakhstan unrest, Libya outages

    Oil futures extend a strong start to 2022 on Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark temporarily trading above $80 a barrel.

  • Kazakhstan unrest: Fresh gunfire as president says order largely restored

    Tensions remain high in the country's main city as the president says order has been largely restored.

  • Can Somebody Please Check on Ron DeSantis?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWatching Florida’s governor offer a long-awaited update on his state’s coronavirus response this week, Molly Jong-Fast noticed something disturbing. “He’s really struggling to breathe,” she says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.“Well, there’s three possibilities,” co-host Andy Levy says of Ron DeSantis’ “incredibly labored” breathing. “One is he has a cold. The second is he has COVID and doesn’t want to tell anybody. And the third is that he’s

  • These KN95 Masks Are Cute, Colorful, & Protective

    As the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, health officials say it’s time to upgrade your reusable cloth masks for disposable N95 or KN95 masks instead — which, of course, isn’t as environmentally friendly but will offer better protection for you and others around you. Personally speaking, I quite like the KN95 mask even though I was initially put off by the beak-ish silhouette. Once you’ve tried KN95s, it’s harder to go back to cloth masks (which always get damp for so

  • Former advisers press Biden to change COVID-19 strategy: live with it, not shut it down

    Six members of the advisory board that worked with President Biden during his transition period before taking office are now calling on him to take a different approach to the COVID-19 pandemic than the one he is currently using.

  • Don't Look Up viewers are shocked by what the phone number in the film leads to IRL

    Don't Look Up viewers are shocked by what the phone number in the film leads to in real life, and it's definitely NSFW...

  • Biden's Jan. 6th speech was a fiery preview for potential 2024 rematch vs. Trump

    President Biden says holding former President Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack is about confronting the truth so America can move on."I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces," he said at the Capitol today in a fiery speech on the anniversary of the riot. "But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope." Between the lines: Biden also previewed themes for 2024 — especially if there's a Biden-Trump rematch.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • Kazakh president seeks help from Russia-led security bloc

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he had appealed to a Russia-led security bloc to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming what he called a "terrorist threat". Tokayev made a second televised speech in the space of a few hours as the Central Asian republic faces the worst unrest https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/kazakhstan-government-resigns-after-violent-protests-over-fuel-price-2022-01-05 in more than a decade, initially triggered by a fuel price rise. "It is actually no longer a threat, it is an undermining of the integrity of the state and most importantly it is an attack on our citizens who are asking me... to help them urgently," Tokayev said.

  • Russian troops enter Kazakhstan chaos

    Russian paratroopers arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday as part of a regional peacekeeping mission requested by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is attempting to forcibly suppress an unexpected uprising.Why it matters: Kazakhstan, a major oil producer that shares long borders with both Russia and China, had been remarkably stable for decades. But within just a few days, a small-scale protest in a remote region evolved into an apparent national revolt, with protesters storming government build

  • The global computing power of the bitcoin network slides after Kazakhstan shuts down the internet amid violent protests

    Hours after Kazakhstan's internet went down, bitcoin's hash rate dropped 12%, Larry Cermak of The Block said.

  • Oil, Bitcoin Mining, and Uranium: Why Russia’s Kazakhstan Intervention Matters

    The move could trigger a reevaluation by global investors of the country's reputation as a safe and stable destination for Western capital.

  • Russia has found itself facing an unexpected challenge elsewhere as it positions troops for a possible invasion of Ukraine

    Experts are divided over exactly how new unrest in Kazakhstan may impact Russia's plans for Ukraine.

  • Right-Wing Calls to Celebrate Jan. 6 Anniversary Draw a Muted Response

    Last month, a onetime campaign aide to former President Donald Trump posted on Facebook, Twitter, Gab and other social media sites. For the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, he wrote, candlelight vigils would be held in 20 cities Thursday to honor those who stormed the building. “January 6th was America’s Tiananmen Square,” Matt Braynard, the former Trump campaign aide and founder of Look Ahead America, a right-wing organization, said in a post on Gab. “Join us in marking this

  • Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

    Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not make an appearance or issue a statement. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who delivered one of the sharpest denunciations of Trump after the attack, was in Atlanta for the funeral of former Sen. Johnny Isakson.

  • Dozens of protesters killed in Kazakhstan; 12 police dead in clashes

    Security forces in Kazakhstan killed dozens of protesters and 12 police officers died in an eruption of violence that saw demonstrators storm government buildings and set them on fire, authorities said Thursday.

  • Polish leader admits country bought powerful Israeli spyware

    Poland's most powerful politician has acknowledged that the country bought advanced spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group, but denied that it was being used to target his political opponents. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling conservative party, Law and Justice, said in an interview that the software, Pegasus, is now being used by secret services in many countries to combat crime and corruption.

  • A former GOP senate candidate — who filmed himself setting his MAGA hat on fire — says he'll donate $1 million to charity if Trump goes on a live debate with him in Arizona

    "I look forward to seeing you on January 15, although I know you won't do it because you're a little bitch," McCarthy said before torching a MAGA hat with a flamethrower.

  • GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

    The new video gives Republican lawmakers a taste of their own words about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

    The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.