Kazakhstan orders Bitcoin miners to file status reports

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Kazakhstan is mandating that cryptocurrency miners file regular status reports in a new ministerial order, as the Central Asian nation attempts to gain a stronger grip on the sector.

Fast facts

