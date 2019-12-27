Kazakhstan plane crash: At least 15 people killed after Bek Air flight carrying 98 passengers and crew crashes in Almaty

Emergency services are working to help survivors at the crash site where the plane collided with a building - Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Fifteen people have died and 22 people - including eight children - are in a serious condition in hospital after a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members crashed near Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The Bek Air flight Z92100 was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during take-off and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

It said the plane lost height at 07.22am (1.22am GMT), before hitting the concrete barrier and crashing into a two-storey building.

A list of the passengers published by Kazakhstan's interior ministry said there were 85 adults, five children and three infants on board, not including the crew.

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out. Sixty-six survivors have been evacuated and authorities said that 50 of them were taken to hospital. Twenty-two patients are being treated in hospital in a "serious condition".

There is no fire at the site and the plane's fuselage is believed to have been buried in snow.

A survivor told News website Tengrinews that she heard a "terrifying sound" before the plane started losing altitude.

"The plane was flying with a tilt. Everything was like in a movie: screaming, shouting, people crying," she said.

The crash site in Almerek village - just beyond the end of the runway - has been cordoned off. Witnesses saw the plane torn into two parts next to a house half-demolished by the impact.

There was no fire at the site as the fuselage is believed to have been buried in the snow

Footage posted on Twitter shows emergency services working at the scene. In the video, a woman can be heard calling for an ambulance and the plane's cockpit is seen in the side of the building.

A video released by the Central Asian country's emergencies committee showed the front of the plane crushed into a house that was partially collapsed, as rescue crews worked to pull people from the wreckage.

Workers could be seen reaching into the windows of the shattered cockpit, as scores of emergency staff gathered at the site.

The plane crashed into a building and split into two parts, witnesses said