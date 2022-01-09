Kazakhstan unrest: At least 164 killed in crackdown on protests, reports say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At least 164 people have died in Kazakhstan during violent anti-government protests, according to media reports citing health officials.

If confirmed it would mark a sharp rise from the previous figure of 44 deaths.

Almost 6,000 people have been arrested, including "a substantial number of foreign nationals", Kazakhstan's presidential office said on Sunday.

The demonstrations, triggered by a rise in fuel prices, turned into huge riots as they spread across the country.

They started on 2 January and grew to reflect discontent at the government and former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led Kazakhstan for three decades and is still thought to retain significant influence.

Last week, troops from countries including Russia were sent to Kazakhstan to help restore order.

The presidential statement added that the situation had stabilised, with troops continuing "cleanup" operations and guarding "strategic facilities".

A state of emergency and a nationwide curfew remain in place.

Kazakhstan: The basics

Where is it? Kazakhstan shares borders with Russia to the north and China to the east. It is a huge country the size of Western Europe.

Why does it matter? A former Soviet republic which is mainly Muslim with a large Russian minority, it has vast mineral resources, with 3% of global oil reserves and important coal and gas sectors.

Why is it making the news? Fuel riots, which have escalated to become broader protests against the government, have resulted in resignations at the top and a bloody crackdown on protesters.

In the capital, Nursultan, there are obvious signs that security has been tightened, says the BBC's Steve Rosenberg, with the entrance to the city's Presidential Palace blocked.

There is a growing suggestion, our correspondent adds, that the recent violence is linked to a power struggle within Kazakhstan's ruling elite.

Some 103 fatalities in the latest violence were reportedly in the main city, Almaty.

The security forces said they killed rioters in Almaty while trying to restore order and that protesters had tried to take control of police stations in the city.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said "20,000 bandits" had attacked Almaty and that he had told security forces to "fire without warning".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday criticised the president's directive. "The shoot-to-kill order, to the extent it exists, is wrong and should be rescinded," he told ABC News' This Week.

He said the US was also seeking clarification from the Kazakh president on why he had requested the presence of Russian troops.

On Saturday, Kazakh authorities said the country's former intelligence chief Karim Massimov had been arrested on suspicion of treason. They gave no further details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan

    Pope Francis called on Sunday for dialogue and justice to put an end to violent unrest in Kazakhstan, adding he was saddened by news about deaths occurred in the country. "I have learned with sorrow that there have been victims during the protests that have broken out in recent days in Kazakhstan," the pope told hundreds of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon blessing and address. Kazakhstan authorities said on Sunday they had stabilised the situation across the country after the deadliest outbreak of violence in 30 years of independence, and troops from a Russian-led military alliance were guarding "strategic facilities".

  • Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said that order has stabilized in the country.

  • 'Old man out!': Anger in Kazakhstan focuses on ex-leader

    Since Kazakhstan's independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, founding president Nursultan Nazarbayev has been synonymous with the country

  • Protest in support of citizens of Kazakhstan

    Dozens gathered at the State Capitol on Saturday to show their support and solidarity for Kazakhs facing turmoil. This week, protests erupted throughout Kazakhstan after fuel costs nearly doubled overnight. People with ties to the country said the government is dealing with corruption, and family members who remain there are struggling to survive financially and are facing violence. In Sacramento, protesters said they are hoping to make way for change and are calling for Russian president Vladimir Putin to end his involvement in Kazakhstan.

  • Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters

    As mass protests sweep the country, Kazakhstan’s government gave security forces orders to shoot to kill. The clashes began this weekend over gas prices, and quickly escalated. Russia has sent in several thousand troops to back the government.

  • Miner Found Dead Following Mine Collapse in Pennsylvania

    The name of the victim has yet to be released and the cause of the mine collapse currently remains unclear

  • Protests in Kazakhstan turn violent as president approves "shoot-to-kill"

    Protests in Kazakhstan over rising oil prices and government dissatisfaction turned violent as President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered security forces to "shoot-to-kill" protesters. Imtiaz Tyab has more.

  • US, Japan agree to keep troops on base to curb COVID spread

    The U.S. and Japan on Sunday agreed to keep American troops within their bases as worries grew about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The restrictions starting Monday will last 14 days, confining U.S. military personnel to base facilities except for “essential activities,” a statement from the U.S. Forces in Japan said. The Japanese Foreign Ministry released the same statement.

  • Sri Lanka's president asks China to restructure debt repayments

    Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa asked China to help restructure debt repayments as part of efforts to help the South Asian country weather a worsening financial crisis, his office said in a statement on Sunday. Rajapaksa made the request during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Colombo on Sunday. Sri Lanka has benefited from billions of dollars in soft loans from China but the island nation is currently in the midst of a foreign exchange crisis placing it on the verge of default, according to analysts.

  • Denmark frees suspected pirates in dinghy in Gulf of Guinea

    The suspects had been detained at sea in the Gulf of Guinea in November. A fourth remains in custody.

  • In Kazakhstan, Russia follows a playbook it developed in Ukraine

    A Russian military photo shows Russian soldiers arriving in Kazakhstan on Jan. 7, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry\TASS via Getty ImagesAdd Kazakhstan to the list of former Soviet republics whose independence is now being threatened by Russia. Russian leader Vladimir Putin is using a similar playbook in Kazakhstan to one that he has used over almost a decade to threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine. What began as protests over rising fuel prices on Jan. 2, 2021, quickly escalated into violent clashe

  • Russia sees risk of talks with US ending quickly

    A Russian official on Sunday said it is possible that talks between the U.S and Moscow will end quickly, as the two countries prepare for high-stakes meetings in Europe this week.U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to participate in talks early this week in Geneva. The two countries are then slated to participate in a NATO-Russian Council meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and huddle at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Vienna...

  • NC GOP continues a century-old effort to mute the Black vote

    The new effort uses some old Democratic tactics | Opinion

  • Kazakhstan unrest: Ex-intelligence chief arrested for treason

    Karim Massimov's arrest comes in the wake of violent, nationwide anti-government protests.

  • Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal: Campaign brightened holidays for needy families

    The Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal campaign raised more than $82,000 for South Texas children in need.

  • This New Virginia Getaway is All About the Food

    Jennifer ChaseSince the start of the pandemic, one thing has remained consistent–the desire of a lot of city dwellers to get out of the city. It’s a phenomenon that’s transformed many small towns and led to skyrocketing real estate prices. I myself have never found a weekend place appealing–I can’t wrap my head around returning to the same place over and over.But if there’s one place I’ve been where I can sort of grasp that urge, it’s the Shenandoah. Whenever I visit the greater region of this s

  • DHS monitored Jan. 6 anniversary threats online. Here's what it found.

    The Department of Homeland Security monitored lots of online chatter about potential threats on Jan. 6. Little came of it.

  • Kazakh Mining Slide Offers Lesson for US Lawmakers

    Cracking down on US bitcoin miners for their energy use would have perverse consequences, says CoinDesk’s chief content officer.

  • Is the US really heading for a second civil war?

    With the country polarised and Republicans embracing authoritarianism, some experts fear a Northern Ireland-style insurgency but others say armed conflict remains improbable Protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads ‘Come and Take It,’ clash with police at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Joe Biden had spent a year in the hope that America could go back to normal. But last Thursday, the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection a

  • Kamala Harris Reveals Jan. 6 Bombshell: Now, We All Have Questions

    Most of the attention yesterday went to President Joe Biden’s speech attacking Donald Trump for sending his goons to derail democracy, but we also learned an extremely important detail about Vice President Kamala Harris: she was inside the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters when a live bomb was found. Harris, still a U.S. Senator while she was veep-elect, said at the top of her own speech on Thursday that she was in the Capitol for a briefing from the Senate Intelligence Committee hour