Kazakhstan uprising complicates Putin's Ukraine calculus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian paratroopers descended on Kazakhstan's largest city Thursday to help quell the largest uprising in the history of the former Soviet republic — with potential strategic implications for Russia's plans in Ukraine.

Why it matters: The first-ever collective intervention by the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) complicates Putin's strategic focus for early 2022, when Russia's military threats against Ukraine were expected to reach an inflection point.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The latest: Violent clashes between security forces and armed protesters in Kazakhstan continued Thursday, as an initial 2,500 soldiers from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan arrived for a "limited" operation to restore peace.

  • Meanwhile, high-level security talks between U.S. and Russian officials are set to begin Jan. 10 in Geneva, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Jan. 12 and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Jan. 13.

  • Putin's aims are either to extract concessions on NATO expansion, or potentially to invade Ukraine and reverse its Western drift by force.

Between the lines: Experts say Russia's limited deployment of troops to Kazakhstan is unlikely to affect military planning on the Ukraine border, where Moscow is expected to maintain a strong force posture throughout next week's negotiations.

  • It's a strategic "bandwidth" issue, rather than a logistical one, says Max Bergmann, a European security expert at the Center for American Progress.

  • An enduring political and security crisis in Kazakhstan — Russia's top military ally, the largest economy in Central Asia, and a strategic "buffer" state in the region — would require significant Kremlin attention.

  • In that context, a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, which would be all-consuming and trigger a massive economic response from the West, could be too much for Putin to take on.

What they're saying: "For Russia, this is an exceptionally delicate mission," says Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. "Russia has essentially intervened in a domestic crisis in a major neighboring country where people do not welcome foreign interference and where Russia’s own population, by a margin of 2 to 1, do not see a need to intervene militarily,"

Yes, but: The CSTO intervention in Kazakhstan, if successful, may present an opportunity for Putin to project strength and restore Russian influence over a neighbor that also has ties to China.

  • As in Belarus, where embattled dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko has become entirely reliant on Moscow, Putin could "turn a crisis into an opportunity," Trenin tells Axios.

The bottom line: All that said, instability on his doorstep is the last thing Putin needs ahead of next week's negotiations.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. questions Russia-led peacekeeping troops in Kazakhstan

    The United States is closely monitoring reports that peacekeeping forces of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization have been deployed to Kazakhstan and has questions about whether they were legitimately invited to the country, the White House said on Thursday. Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city after Russia rushed in paratroopers to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. The general secretary of the bloc told RIA news agency that the overall peacekeeping force would number about 2,500 and could be strengthened if necessary.

  • Russia sends troops to put down Kazakhstan uprising as fresh violence erupts

    ALMATY (Reuters) -Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty on Thursday as Russia sent in paratroopers to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. Police in Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight into the early hours of Thursday morning. Authorities said at least 18 members of the security forces had died, including two found decapitated.

  • Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

    The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press co

  • From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan

    As Russian paratroopers arrived in Kazakhstan, an oil-rich state long viewed as a bastion of stability in volatile Central Asia, police in Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters while struggling to restore order. Here is a snapshot of Kazakhstan, its economy and political system. Kazakhstan, located between Russia and China and also sharing borders with three other ex-Soviet republics, is the largest economy in Central Asia, with rich hydrocarbon and metal deposits.

  • N.Korea says U.S. actions over Beijing Games are 'insult' to Olympic spirit

    North Korea blamed "hostile forces" and the worldwide pandemic for not being able to attend the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and accused the United States and its allies of trying to prevent the Games' success, state media said on Friday. North Korea's Olympic Committee and Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports sent a letter to counterparts in China, including the Beijing Olympics organising committee, expressing their support for the Games despite their absence, KCNA news agency reported. North Korea was suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of 2022, meaning it will miss out on the Beijing Winter Games, after failing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics last year, citing COVID-19 concerns.

  • No time to die laughing: MI6 head thanks China for ‘free publicity’ in James Bond spoof

    The head of MI6 has thanked China for “unexpected free publicity” after the country mocked him in a state news James Bond spoof video.

  • Japan signs 'landmark' defence deal with Australia as China's military might grows

    Japan and Australia have signed a “landmark” defence deal in the face of China's rising military might.

  • Putin sends troops to help an ally as Kazakhstan unrest turns deadly

    Tension between Russia and the West was already sky-high over Ukraine. Now Putin's being forced to divide his attention with yet another crisis growing in a former Soviet Republic.

  • Russian-led forces to intervene in Kazakhstan, Australia revokes Djokovic’s visa, food prices soar

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the leading world headlines.

  • U.S. to open Special Operations Forces base in Albania

    The United States Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) will open a forward-based headquarters in Albania on a rotational basis, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday. SOCEUR, based in Stuttgart, Germany, said on its website that the base in Albania would provide increased coordination with Albanian allies, important access to transportation hubs in the Balkans and greater logistical flexibility. "This is a fantastic news ... it is an expression of a very high credibility and a very close cooperation," Rama said in a video message in which he read out the SOCEUR announcement.

  • Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help

    ALMATY (Reuters) -A Russia-led security alliance of ex-Soviet states will send peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan, Armenia's prime minister said on Thursday, after the Kazakh president appealed for their help in quelling violent and deadly protests. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook that an unspecified number of peacekeepers would go to Kazakhstan for a limited period to stabilise the situation after state buildings were torched and the Almaty international airport was seized. Eight police and national guard troops were killed in the unrest on Tuesday and Wednesday, Russia's state-owned Sputnik agency quoted the Kazakh interior ministry as saying on Wednesday.

  • Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

    Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches. The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular.

  • China called Walmart stupid after it was accused of removing Xinjiang-made products from Sam's Club

    China has detained at least a million Uyghurs in Xinjiang, with many forced to labor. Sam's Club said no Xinjiang products were deliberately removed.

  • The 'China shock' of trade in the 2000s reverberates in US politics and economics – and warns of the dangers for fossil fuel workers

    Containers are seen stacked at a port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on Jan. 14, 2020. STR/AFP via Getty ImagesIn December 1978, the Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping introduced economic reforms that dramatically altered China’s economy by strengthening trade and cultural ties with the West. Beginning in the 1990s, these reforms set China on a trajectory to become what it is today: a nation with a dynamic and substantially market-driven economy that is also the world’s second-largest

  • Ice and heavy rain threat follows significant snow in B.C.

    Heavy snow transitions over to freezing rain and heavy rain across the Lower Mainland Thursday. Threat for more power outages likely.

  • AG Merrick Garland delivers remarks ahead of 'solemn' anniversary of the Capitol riot and vows the DOJ has 'no higher priority' than holding those involved 'accountable'

    "There is no First Amendment right to unlawfully threaten to harm or kill someone," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

  • Epic snowstorm set to slam B.C. coasts with up to 30 cm

    Winter warnings span B.C. for the next potent system that threatens up to 30 cm of snow over parts of the South Coast.

  • Rest Them. There’s really little to play for in Week 18 for Cowboys

    Fighting to the end is honorable, but there's little reason to risk any of the Cowboys important players in Week 18. Here's why. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Manchin floats modest Senate rules changes

    Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) on Tuesday night floated smaller changes to the Senate rules that would stop short of the filibuster reforms being pushed for by many of his Democratic colleagues.Manchin, coming out of a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats involved in the negotiations, didn't pledge to vote for any specific rules reforms but appeared open to smaller changes."I think the filibuster needs to...

  • Crypto Markets Turn Red as $200 Billion Exits The Space

    Cryptocurrency markets are tumbling hard today as the selloff that started at the beginning of the year accelerates.