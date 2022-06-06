Kazakhstan votes to amend constitution -referendum results

  • Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Kazakh politician
  • Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Nursultan Nazarbayev
    First president of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -Voters in Kazakhstan supported constitutional amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a referendum, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

Tokayev has promoted the reform as a foundation for a new social contract in the oil-rich Central Asian country allied with Russia, and analysts say the vote could be seen as a rehearsal for his bid to win a second term as president.

The commission said that 77.18% of votes in the Sunday referendum were in favour of the amendments, which decentralise decision-making and strip former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev of his "national leader" status. Turnout was 68.06%.

Tokayev proposed the reform package after putting down a coup attempt amid deadly unrest in January and removing his former patron Nazarbayev and his relatives from important positions in the public sector.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Robert Birsel)

