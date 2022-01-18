Kazakhstan's ex-leader denies conflict with successor
Former leader of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev denies any conflict with his successor in his first appearance since unrest in the Central Asian country sparked rumours of a power struggle. Much of the anger amid protests earlier this month that erupted into violence appeared directed at Nazarbayev, who had ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 before handing over power, but who was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.