Kazakhstan's ex-leader rejects reports that he fled abroad

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DASHA LITVINOVA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan's influential former leader released a short video on Tuesday in which he talked about the violent unrest that engulfed the ex-Soviet nation earlier this month and rejected reports alleging that he fled the country amid tensions with the current president.

It was the first time that Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ran Kazakhstan for 29 years after it gained independence and kept an influential post after stepping down as president in 2019, spoke publicly about the protests and the bloodshed they descended into.

Nazarbayev also denied that there were tensions between him and his hand-picked successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Some speculated that a rift between the two could have played a role in exacerbating the unrest.

Protests in Kazakhstan, an oil and gas-rich nation of 19 million in Central Asia, began on Jan. 2 in a small western town over the near-doubling of fuel prices. But they quickly spread across the vast country, growing into a general protest against the authoritarian government and turning into violent riots that killed over 220 people.

Tokayev sought to calm the crowds by announcing a 180-day cap on fuel prices and removing Nazarbayev as head of the National Security Council, an influential post he occupied since stepping down. The move was seen by some as an attempt to end the former leader’s patronage that had ignited tensions among Kazakhstan's ruling elite, further fueling the unrest.

In his video address Tuesday, Nazarbayev, 81, rejected these allegations. “There is no conflict or confrontation within the country’s elite. The rumours in this regard are completely groundless,” he said.

He also brushed off reports that claimed he had fled the country, and backed Tokayev's move to take over as head of the National Security Council.

“In 2019, I handed over the presidential authority to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and have ever since been a retiree, currently enjoying retirement in the capital of Kazakhstan, having never left anywhere. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has the full power, he’s the chairman of the Security Council,” Nazarbayev said.

According to Kazastan's officials, 227 people died in the violence, including 19 police officers and servicemen. Saturday's toll of 225 rose on Tuesday, when the country's Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said two more people who were injured in the unrest died in the hospital.

More than 4,300 people were injured, and thousands have been detained by authorities.

To quell the unrest, Tokayev requested help from the Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which is made up of six former Soviet nations. The bloc sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan and withdrew them after several days.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer: Former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor will go to trial on federal corruption charges

    An attorney for Former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor says Pastor is taking his case to trial and that there will be no plea deal.

  • Trump-DeSantis tensions ratchet up

    The long-simmering tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are reaching a boiling point ahead of a potential 2024 primary clash.Trump has griped behind the scenes for months about DeSantis's rapid political rise, including chatter about a future White House bid. But the complaints from the former president have only grown louder, raising concerns among some Republicans about a looming brawl between two...

  • Florida Gay Rights Activist Found Dead In Landfill, Prompting Homicide Probe

    Jorge Diaz-Johnston's body was found five days after he was last seen alive in Tallahassee, authorities said.

  • Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

    The GOP's Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley all were slammed for hypocrisy.

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Milley, a hate figure for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Trump’s Arizona Speech Proves His Shock Comic Act Has Jumped the Shark

    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann

  • Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

    Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

    The weapons were transported on several RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: Through Danish instead of German airspace.

  • Fact-check: Are retired presidents and legislators collecting full salaries 'for life'?

    Former Presidents and members of Congress don’t get salaries ‘for life’

  • Drone attack in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's rebels kills 3

    A drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six people were also wounded at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.

  • Ethiopia country profile

    Provides an overview of Ethiopia, including key events and facts about this ancient former Christian empire in northeast Africa.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 18, 2022

    Readers share their views on questions for Rep. Mast; the Lodzinski case; Lake O contamination; DeSantis and abuse of power; and vaccine mandates

  • Lawmaker Cleared for Wearing a Pink 'Pussyhat' and Mocking Gov. Greg Abbott's Disability

    A panel reversed the sanctions against state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt for incidents that occurred when she was a county judge in Central Texas

  • Tiffany Trump Shares Photos from White House Engagement Last Year, as Dad's Administration Ended

    Former President Donald Trump's daughter initially announced her engagement to Michael Boulos in a farewell social media post as his administration was ending, days after the Jan. 6 attack

  • In Florida, democracy ends with autocracy

    This is how dictators start, not how democratic leaders run a state.

  • Preet Bharara: It’s ‘Odd’ Garland Hasn’t Grilled Trump & Co.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhen it comes to Merrick Garland, Donald Trump, and Jan. 6, no news is not good news.The public hasn’t heard anything indicating that Garland’s Department of Justice is zeroing in on Trump. And, according to Preet Bharara—the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and author of Justice Is…—that means it’s very unlikely that Garland has interviewed top Trumpworld figures or the ex-president himself.Plenty of Democrats hope that Garlan

  • Russia says Kyiv embassy working normally after report on families leaving

    Russia said on Tuesday its embassy in Kyiv was operating as usual following a New York Times report that Moscow had begun evacuating the families of staff at its diplomatic missions in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. The New York Times cited a senior Ukrainian official as saying that 18 people, mostly family members of Russian diplomats, had left Ukraine on Jan. 5. It said around 30 others left the embassy in Kyiv and the consulate in Lviv in western Ukraine over the next few days.

  • America is not ready for the blowback to vaccine mandates

    The left used to warn about unintended consequences in foreign policy. Maybe it's time to remember those warnings.