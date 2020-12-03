Is KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB) A Good Stock To Buy?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 6 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. Our calculations also showed that KB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). At the end of this article we will also compare KB to other stocks including Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), and Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 66 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 17th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best blue chip stocks to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website. With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB).

How are hedge funds trading KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)?

At the end of September, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KB a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is KB A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $21.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Orbis Investment Management with a $10.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Marshall Wace LLP, Pzena Investment Management, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Orbis Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB), around 0.08% of its 13F portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KB.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Renaissance Technologies. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn't always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don't think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Citadel Investment Group).

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB). These stocks are Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), and PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to KB's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position BXP,26,420101,-10 ABMD,25,878643,-6 LBTYA,35,1002893,6 VICI,40,1453632,-11 JKHY,30,351987,-1 SIVB,27,453139,1 PHM,43,1017683,1 Average,32.3,796868,-2.9 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $797 million. That figure was $37 million in KB's case. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is the least popular one with only 25 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) is even less popular than ABMD. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for KB is 20. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on KB as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds' consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 41.3% in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 10 percentage points. These stocks gained 30.7% in 2020 through November 27th and still beat the market by 16.1 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on KB as the stock returned 35.8% since Q3 (through November 27th) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

