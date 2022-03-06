KBI arrest two people, recover missing vehicle in connection with January murder case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested two people in connection with the killing of a LaCrosse man in January, a KBI news release said.

Leslie Randa, 61, of LaCrosse, was found dead on Jan. 21 in his home at 205 E. 5th St. in LaCrosse by a family member, a previous news release said. His vehicle was also missing.

Jennifer Stipe, 48, and Darin McBee, 58, both from Great Bend, were arrested around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store parking lot located at 1930 East 17th Ave. in Hutchinson, according to the news release.

Stipe was jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder; McBee was jailed on suspicion of multiple felonies related to the death, the news release states.

Authorities also located Randa’s 2006 GMC Envoy. It was spotted in Wichita after it was reported missing, a previous news release said.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.