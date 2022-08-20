KBI arrests Salina man in connection with 2011 killing

A man from Salina was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Friday in connection to the death of a woman more than 11 years ago.

KBI said agents from the bureau arrested Steven Couch Jr., 51, at 11:05 a.m. Friday at the Salina Municipal Court for the suspected second-degree murder of Carol Williams, who died at the age of 39 on Feb. 17, 2011.

According to KBI, in March 2019 the Saline County Sheriff's Office asked for the bureau's assistance investigating the death of Williams in New Cambria. Couch was dating Williams at the time of her death.

After the arrest, Couch was booked into Saline County Jail with a bond set at $1 million

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina man arrested by KBI in connection to 2011 killing