KBI arrests two in connection to July 2023 fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it, along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested two people in connection to the death of Nathan Boggs.

The shooting happened on July 28, 2023, near Princeton, Kansas, in rural Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Boggs, 42, of Ottawa, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Boggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Construction begins on Wichita’s first Culver’s

An investigation ensued, and on Jan. 25, authorities arrested a man and a woman at the Franklin County Courthouse in Ottawa.

The man and woman, both of Ottawa, were both arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

The Franklin County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case. The investigation is ongoing.

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.