KBI arrests wanted man after Friday homicide leaves one victim dead on Kansas roadway

Authorities arrested a man who was wanted for questioning following the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old Kansas man on Friday.

Travis Blake Conness, 32, was arrested Saturday and will be charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first degree murder and felony murder in Crawford County District Court, according to Nicole Mattox, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Pittsburg, Kansas, police were called at 2:30 p.m. on Friday near the roadway by 1023 North Main Street on reports that someone had been shot, Mattox said in a release.

Officers discovered 51-year-old David Duane Mays lying in the road with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was declared dead shortly after.

An investigation determined that there had been an altercation, culminating in gunfire, and that there was another victim. Police questioned that victim and released him.

Authorities then arrested 43-year-old Collin Pal Gebford, who had made the original 911 call to police. He was charged with suspicion of attempted premeditated first degree murder and felony murder.

Police searched for Conness until he was brought into custody on Saturday. He will await trial in Crawford County Jail with Gebford.