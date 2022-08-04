KBI conducting criminal probe of Unified Government of WyCo/KCK personnel

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas in connection with allegations made against “certain personnel” within the government body, the state agency said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Few details were immediately disclosed by the state law enforcement agency, including the nature of the investigation or its full scope. The KBI says the warrant was served Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation initiated after the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office “received information, reviewed it, and determined an investigation was warranted.”

According to the KBI, the information shared by the district attorney’s office led to the start of an investigation by the state agency on June 23. The agency also says the county administrator’s and mayor’s offices are “cooperating fully” with the investigation.

KBI also noted no arrests had been made in connection with the investigation as of Wednesday. Further information was not immediately available.