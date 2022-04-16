KBI identifies Ark City woman who died in shootout that injured three Cowley deputies

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect who was killed in a Thursday shootout just north of Winfield that injured three Cowley County sheriff’s deputies as Andrea C. Barrow, of Arkansas City.

Barrow, 32, was the driver of a Black Jeep Liberty reported to the sheriff’s office as “suspicious” around 11:45 a.m. Barrow pulled a handgun on deputies attempting to remove her from the vehicle, the KBI said in a news release.

“The three deputies approached the SUV and made contact with the female driver. She did not comply with their commands to get out of the vehicle,” the release states. “When they attempted to remove her from the SUV, the woman pulled out a handgun and gunfire was exchanged.”

Two of the three deputies rushed to Wesley hospital in Wichita have been released. A third remains hospitalized but is “now in good condition,” according to the release.

The KBI continues to investigate the shooting, which took place around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road.