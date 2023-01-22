KBI investigate after Kansas man shot, killed by Wellington police officer Saturday night

A Kansas man is dead after being shot by police inside a home Saturday night in Wellington, Kansas, said Nicole Mattox, public affairs specialist for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

The man killed was identified as 30-year-old Harley Bagby of Wellington, Mattox said.

The incident began around 10:26 p.m. when two Wellington police officers responded to a disturbance call at a house on 1111 E 7th Street, a KBI news release said.

Officers met an individual at the home who called police and said her boyfriend, Bagby, was “tearing up the house,” she said. Officers were given permission to enter the home, according to Mattox.

Once inside, officers saw Bagby exit a bedroom into the hallway with a large knife. Officers ordered Bagby to drop the knife, Mattox said.

Bagby ignored the officers and began moving towards them and “one officer fired multiple times and struck Bagby,” Mattox said in the news release.

Wellington EMS pronounced Bagby dead at the scene at 11:05 p.m.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the KBI was called in to conduct a “thorough and independent investigation,” the release said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, Mattox said.

Findings will be turned over to the Sumner County Attorney once the investigation has been completed.