What Is KBR's (NYSE:KBR) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 48% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 31% over a quarter. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does KBR Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

KBR's P/E of 14.55 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that KBR has a lower P/E than the average (26.1) P/E for companies in the it industry.

KBR's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with KBR, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

KBR saw earnings per share decrease by 29% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does KBR's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 18% of KBR's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On KBR's P/E Ratio

KBR trades on a P/E ratio of 14.6, which is fairly close to the US market average of 13.7. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about KBR over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.9 back then to 14.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.