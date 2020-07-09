KBS Announces the Appointment of Christian Cornelius-Knudsen as President

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS), North America's largest privately owned facility management firm, announced today that Christian Cornelius-Knudsen has joined the company as President. Cornelius-Knudsen brings more than 25 years of global industry experience successfully leading organizations in Europe and the Americas. As KBS continues to broaden its geographic reach and deepen its industry offerings, Cornelius-Knudsen's leadership and insight provide additional depth to the leadership team. In his role he will oversee Marketing, Sales, Strategic Initiatives, and Global Accounts.

"Christian is joining KBS at a time of tremendous momentum, as we serve as an essential partner to industry leaders at scale," said Mark Minasian, CEO and Co-founder of KBS. "We've been a trusted partner to our clients for over 35 years, and our commitment to delivering world-class service solutions in today's environment is more important than ever. Christian is a proven leader in our industry who we know shares our values and has the demonstrated capacity to lead at scale. We're very excited to welcome Christian to the team."

Cornelius-Knudsen comes to KBS from Brain Corp where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Services. In that role, he was responsible for the company's robotics technology commercialization, market development, and global expansion in the industrial cleaning sector. He was also responsible for the company's OEM manufacturing, supplier, and customer partnerships around the world. Prior to Brain Corp Cornelius-Knudsen served as President and CEO of Nilfisk-Advance, Americas for 13 years. He led the company to become one of the industry leaders in design, manufacture, and marketing of professional cleaning equipment.

"I'm very excited to take on this role at this pivotal stage for KBS," said Cornelius -Knudsen. "The company has a very strong foundation and an amazing story of growth. With cleaning and disinfecting taking center stage, it is vital that we communicate and build on the culture of innovation and partnership that has taken KBS to where it is today and set a pathway of growth for the future."

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS") is a leading North American provider of technology-enabled, integrated facility management services to the industrial, commercial, logistics, retail, and hospitality sectors. With more than 64,000 active customer locations in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, KBS sets the industry standard for delivering consistently high-quality and cost-effective facility service solutions. For more information on Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, please visit www.kbs-services.com.

