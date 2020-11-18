KBS Announces Appointment of Dan Oliver as Senior Vice President, Customer Experience

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC (KBS), North America's largest privately owned facility service provider, announced today that Dan Oliver has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. During his long career, Oliver has worked in various leadership roles that encompass sales, operations, and corporate support services. As the leader of the KBS customer service department, he is responsible for ensuring the service delivery team is performing at the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kellermeyer Bergensons Services)
"Dan has worked in a leadership capacity across a spectrum of client facing roles at large-scale international companies," said Zulfiqar Rashid, President of Operation & CIO, KBS. "His experience will be key as KBS continues to grow with and serve clients with the very highest standards of quality. We're very excited to welcome Dan to the team."

Oliver is a United States Army veteran and an accomplished executive with 10 years of experience at Aramark and, most recently, 17 years at Stericycle, a $3.3B business-to-business services provider of regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. At Stericycle he most recently served as Vice President, Canada overseeing all the organization's Canadian business units

"KBS has built a reputation as a valued partner in facility services particularly throughout the COVID-19 crisis," said Oliver. "Continuing to deliver excellent customer service at scale is a top priority for KBS and I'm looking forward to leading this initiative during this dynamic period for the company."

About KBS:

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

Contact

KBS
James Krouse
James.krouse@kbs-services.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbs-announces-appointment-of-dan-oliver-as-senior-vice-president-customer-experience-301175447.html

SOURCE Kellermeyer Bergensons Services LLC

