KBS Fashion Group Limited is Partnering with Local Manufacturers to Sell Disposable Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic





SHISHI, China, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ("KBS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Anhui Kai Xin Apparel Company Limited ("Kai Xin") is partnering with three face mask manufacturers in China to distribute non-medical disposable face masks amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Anhui Yikang Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Taihu Fubeikang Sanitary Material Co., Ltd., and Taihu Mingya Labor Insurance Technology Co., Ltd. are mainly engaged in the production of non-medical disposable face masks with a total daily production capacity of approximately 3 million pieces. According to the partnership arrangement, these three companies will use Kai Xin's excess production facilities to manufacture face masks, while Kai Xin will take advantage of its expansive distribution channels to promote sales of products. We started generating additional revenue from renting out facilities for mask manufacturing at the beginning of March.

Mr. Keyan Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "The apparel industry is facing enormous challenges due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. Business has been shut down in China for months to contain the virus, resulting in our company's sales to decline. As operations resume gradually in China, we have been working on creative solutions to use our production capacity and existing resources to grow potential businesses. Starting in March, we established a partnership with Anhui local face mask companies to initiate face mask exporting by using our vendors and overseas sales channels. We believe that leasing our production facilities to our partners to make face masks will help us generate additional revenues. Meanwhile, the management team is making progress to enhance product offerings and improve our sales strategy to drive long-term growth opportunities for our shareholders".

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 30 KBS branded stores (as of Dec 31, 2019) and over a number of multi-brand stores. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at www.kbsfashion.com.

