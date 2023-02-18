KC Animal Services: 2 dogs beat by baseball bat

Feb. 17—Kern County Animal Services saved two animals from a woman who reportedly beat a muzzled dog with a baseball bat several times, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.

One animal was struck near her muzzled mouth and on her body, while another dog that was tied up was hit in his body and head, the search warrant said. A resident called Kern County Animal Services on Feb. 7 to send them footage of a woman beating the dogs, the search warrant said.

An officer noted the woman — who was not identified in the report — could be arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

A gray female pitbull named Chiquita, a white male Husky named Apollo, two aluminum baseball bats and a leash were seized from the woman's home, the search warrant noted.