These KC area restaurants had health code violations: Garozzo’s, Mi Ranchito, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Garozzo’s Ristorante, 9950 College Blvd., Overland Park, had 16 violations during a Dec. 5 routine inspection.

Jumpin’ Catfish, 1861 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 11 violations during a Dec. 5 inspection following a complaint.

Mi Ranchito, 7148 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had 11 violations during a Nov. 27 follow-up inspection.

Johnny Cascone’s Italian Restaurant, 6863 91st St., Overland Park, had 10 violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection.

Moon Wok, 12251 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had nine violations during a Dec. 5 quality assurance inspection.

Rice N Noodles, 9828 W. 87th St., Overland Park, had seven violations during a Dec. 5 routine inspection.

Jack in the Box, 211 S. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Baked & Toasted Comfort Foods, 1600 Campbell St., had nine critical violations during a Nov. 29 routine inspection.

New Peking Chinese Restaurant, 540 Westport Road, had nine critical violations during a Dec. 1 routine inspection.

54th Street Grill & Bar, 303 N.E. Englewood Road, had eight critical violations during a Dec. 1 routine inspection.

Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road, had eight critical violations during a Dec. 4 routine inspection.

Joy Wok, 8406 Wornall Road, had eight critical violations during a Nov. 28 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.