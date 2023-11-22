These KC area restaurants had health code violations: Tavernonna, Tanner’s and more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

El Potro Mexican Cafe and Cantina, 13035 Canaan Center Drive, Bonner Springs, had nine violations during a Nov. 16 routine inspection.

Mi Pueblito Meat Market, 1311 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had nine violations during a Nov. 20 routine inspection.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 6800 Johnson Drive, Mission, had seven violations during a Nov. 20 follow-up inspection.

Austin’s Bar and Grill, 2103 151st St., Olathe, had seven violations during a Nov. 21 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Tavernonna Italian Kitchen, 106 W. 12th St., had 10 critical violations during a Nov. 18 routine inspection.

Frutopia, 3737 Independence Ave., had eight critical violations during a Nov. 17 routine inspection.

Kona Grill, 444 Ward Parkway, had eight critical violations during a Nov. 16 routine inspection.

Lucky Dynasty, 1110 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., had eight critical violations during a Nov. 17 routine inspection.

Tanner’s, 11134 Holmes Road, had eight critical violations during a Nov. 17 routine inspection.

Ambassador Hotel — Reserve, 1111 Grand Blvd., had seven critical violations during a Nov. 18 routine inspection.

Eddie V’s, 700 W. 47th St., had seven critical violations during a Nov. 15 routine inspection. It had none during a Nov. 21 follow-up.

The Blue Line Hockey Bar, 529 Walnut St., had seven critical violations during a Nov. 15 routine inspection. It had none during a Nov. 21 follow-up.