These KC area restaurants had health code violations: HyVee, Teocali Mexican, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

HyVee, 6655 Martway St., Mission, had 14 violations during a Dec. 6 inspection following a complaint.

AR’s Breakfast & Brunch, 105 S. Clairborne Road, Olathe, had nine violations during a Dec. 12 first operational inspection after licensing.

Chartroose Caboose, 12976 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had eight violations during a Dec. 11 routine inspection.

District Pour House, 11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, had eight violations during a Dec. 7 first operational inspection after licensing.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2512 Holmes St., had eight critical violations during a Dec. 5 routine inspection. It had three in a Dec. 12 follow-up.

Hong’s Buffet, 6151 N.W. Barry Road, had eight critical violations during a Dec. 7 routine inspection.

Ting’s Filipino Bistro, 405 Main St., had eight critical violations during a Dec. 12 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.