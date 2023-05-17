KC area restaurants with health code violations: Providence pizza, Abelardo’s, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh, 2055 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during a May 15 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Nick and Jake’s, 6830 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 15 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 5354 Roberts St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a May 15 inspection following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

▪ Providence Pizzeria Co., 415 Westport Road, had 12 critical violations during a May 11 routine inspection.

▪ La Jarochita, 109 Hardesty Ave., had 11 critical violations during a May 13 routine inspection.

▪ El Mercado Fresco, bakery, 2620 Independence Ave., had eight critical violations during a May 12 routine inspection.

