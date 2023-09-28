KC area restaurants with health code violations: Nick and Jake’s, Mi Ranchito, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee, had 16 violations during a Sept. 21 inspection following a complaint.

Mi Ranchito, 7148 W. 80th St., Overland Park, had 15 violations during a Sept. 26 inspection following a complaint.

Old Chicago, 11969 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 11 violations during a Sept. 25 routine inspection.

Aoyama Ramen, 14960 W. 119th St., Olathe, had nine violations during a Sept. 26 routine inspection.

BRGR Kitchen & Bar, 4038 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village, had nine violations during a Sept. 26 inspection following a complaint.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop, 7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park had nine violations during a Sept. 21 inspection following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Cupini’s, 1809 Westport Road, had 12 critical violations following a Sept. 26 routine inspection.

Steak’m Take’m, 7702 Troost Ave., had 12 critical violations following a Sept. 22 routine inspection.

Anejo Modern Mexican Cuisine, 8600 N.W. Prairie View Road, had nine critical violations following a Sept. 26 routine inspection.

Moti Mahal Cuisine of India, 4113 Pennsylvania Ave., had eight critical violations following a Sept. 26 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.