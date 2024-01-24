KC area restaurants with health code violations: Kinzi, Bibibop, Craft Putt, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Kinzi, 5329 Johnson Drive, Mission, had 10 violations during a Jan. 23 routine inspection.

Bibibop Asian Grill, 11875 95th St., Overland Park, had eight violations during a Jan. 22 routine inspection.

Craft Putt, 11440 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had eight violations during a Jan. 18 routine inspection.

Connect Cafe, 756 Armstrong Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven violations during a Jan. 23 routine inspection.

Denny’s, 9001 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam, had seven violations during a Jan. 19 inspection following a complaint.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, 12080 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had seven violations during a Jan. 17 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.