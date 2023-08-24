KC area restaurants with health code violations: AR’s, Stock Hill, Fannie’s, Broken Egg

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

AR’s Breakfast and Brunch, 8021 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 17 violations during an Aug. 23 first operational inspection after licensing.

Another Broken Egg, 5358 W. 95th St., Prairie Village, had 11 violations during an Aug. 22 first operational inspection after licensing.

Bamboo Penny’s, 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood, had nine violations during an Aug. 23 inspection following a complaint.

Plate Italiano Moderno, 11655 Ash St., Leawood, had seven violations during an Aug. 22 routine inspection.

Burger Shed, 10401 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had seven violations during an Aug. 21 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Stock Hill, 4800 Main St., had 14 critical violations following an Aug. 21 routine inspection.

Fannie’s African Tropical Cuisine, 4105 Troost Ave., had 13 critical violations following an Aug. 13 inspection.

McCormick & Schmick’s, 448 W. 47th St., had eight critical violations following an Aug. 19 inspection.

Privee Restaurant and Lounge, 700 Southwest Blvd., had eight critical violations following an Aug. 23 routine inspection.

Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint, 1333 Walnut St., had seven critical violations following an Aug. 23 routine inspection.

O’Dowd’s Gastro Bar, 4742 Pennsylvania Ave., had seven critical violations following an Aug. 22 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.