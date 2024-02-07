KC area restaurants with health code violations: The Mixx, Chinatown Express, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

The Mixx, 11942 Roe Ave., Overland Park, had 12 violations during a Jan. 30 inspection following a complaint.

Chinatown Express, 6963 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had 10 violations during a Jan. 31 routine inspection.

Cinzetti’s Italian Market, 7201 91st St., Overland Park, had eight violations during a Feb. 6 inspection following a complaint.

China Chef, 7000 W. 83rd St., Overland Park, had eight violations during a Feb. 1 routine inspection.

Wendy’s, 7807 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had eight violations during a Feb. 5 inspection following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Mexico Lindo KC, 1046 W. 103rd St., had seven critical violations following a Feb. 5 pre-operational inspection.

Moonlight Sushi Bar & Grill, 8678 N.E. Flintlock Road, had seven critical violations following a Jan. 29 routine inspection. It had two during a Feb. 6 follow-up inspection.

Nguyen Pho & Grill, 500 Grand Blvd., had seven critical violations following a Jan. 31 routine inspection.