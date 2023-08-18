KC area restaurants with health violations: Bristol Seafood, Milburn Country Club, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Bristol Seafood Grill, 5400 W. 119th St., Leawood, had 13 violations during an Aug. 16 inspection following a complaint.

China Star, 9337 Harbinger St., Lenexa, had 12 violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.

Milburn Country Club, 7501 W. 69th St., Overland Park, had 12 violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.

Panda King, 4840 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had nine violations during an Aug. 10 routine inspection.

Beef-A-Roo, 9500 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had eight violations during an Aug. 16 first operational inspection.

El Saguaro Mexican Grill, 824 N. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had eight violations during an Aug. 16 routine inspection.

Ronnie’s Restaurant, 12812 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had eight violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.

Silo Modern Farmhouse, 17501 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had seven violations during an Aug. 15 routine inspection.

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 7001 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had seven violations during an Aug. 14 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

KC Smoke Burgers, 1610 W. 39th St., had 10 critical violations following an Aug. 14 routine inspection. It had none in an Aug. 16 follow-up.

Soiree Steak & Oyster House, 1512 E. 18th St., had nine critical violations following an Aug. 10 routine inspection. It had none in an Aug. 16 follow-up.

Hy-Vee Market Grille & Bar, 8301 N. St. Clair Ave., had eight critical violations following an Aug. 10 routine inspection.

Reggae Kitchen, 5535 Troost Ave., had eight critical violations following an Aug. 9 routine inspection.

Carmen’s Cafe, 6307 Brookside Plaza, had eight critical violations following an Aug. 11 routine inspection. It had two violations during an Aug. 16 follow-up.

Sheridan’s Frozen Custard, 6248 N.W. Barry Road, had seven critical violations following an Aug. 9 routine inspection. It had six during an Aug. 15 follow-up.

County Road Ice House, 100 E. 14th St., had seven critical violations following an Aug. 15 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.