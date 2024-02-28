KC area restaurants with health violations: Tarahumaras Mexican, Mi Ranchito, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Tarahumaras Mexican Food, 212 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas, had 12 violations during a Feb. 23 routine inspection.

Mi Ranchito, 13000 W. 95th St., Lenexa, had 11 violations during a Feb. 21 inspection following a complaint.

Homestead Country Club, 4100 Homestead Court, Prairie Village, had 10 violations during a Feb. 27 follow-up inspection.

Hy-Vee, 13400 W. 87th Parkway, Lenexa, had eight violations during a Feb. 22 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Chickie’s and Pete’s, 1800 E. Front St., had nine critical violations following a Feb. 24 routine inspection.