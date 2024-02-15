KC area restaurants with health violations: The Big Biscuit, Grand Street Cafe, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

The Big Biscuit, 12276 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, had nine violations during a Feb. 13 joint inspection.

Grand Street Cafe, 8815 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, had nine violations during a Feb. 12 routine inspection.

Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 14337 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight violations during a Feb. 8 inspection following a complaint.

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue, 9520 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven violations during a Feb. 12 routine inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Sun Fresh (Deli), 3110 Prospect Ave., had 12 critical violations following a Feb. 12 routine inspection.

35th St. Market, 3801 E. 35th St., had eight critical violations during a Feb. 10 routine inspection.

Restart Food Service, 918 E. Ninth St., had eight critical violations following a Feb. 9 routine inspection.