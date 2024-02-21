KC area restaurants with health violations: Avenues Classics, Friendship Chinese, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Avenues Classics, 3102 S. 24th, Kansas City, Kansas, had nine violations during a Feb. 20 inspection following a complaint.

China Rose, 9536 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had seven violations during a Feb. 20 inspection following a complaint.

Price Chopper, 8686 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had seven violations during a Feb. 15 verification inspection.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Friendship Chinese Restaurant, 6420 Troost Ave., had eight critical violations following a Feb. 13 routine inspection.

Vietnam Cafe, 522 Campbell St., had seven critical violations during a Feb. 17 routine inspection.