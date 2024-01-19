These KC area schools are closed, on virtual learning Friday amid wind chill advisory
As arctic air brings in harsh wind chill values into the Kansas City metro, area schools have announced closures and virtual learning for Friday.
While most major Kansas City school districts will remain open as usual, some area schools have opted for virtual learning days. Here is your updated list as of 7 a.m., of KC-area schools that modified their schedules Friday.
Altered Kansas City school schedules for Friday
Here is a list of the schools that announced closures Jan. 19 in the KC area:
Pleasant Hill R-III
Smithville Schools
Hogan Prep Academy
Kipp Endeavor Academy
De Soto School District
De La Salle Education Center
Here is a list of schools that announced virtual learning options for Jan. 19:
Raymore-Peculiar School District
Belton School District
Hickman Mills C1 School District
Excelsior Springs District 40
Platte County R-II
Harrisonville Cass R-9 Schools