These KC area schools are closed, on virtual learning Friday amid wind chill advisory

As arctic air brings in harsh wind chill values into the Kansas City metro, area schools have announced closures and virtual learning for Friday.

While most major Kansas City school districts will remain open as usual, some area schools have opted for virtual learning days. Here is your updated list as of 7 a.m., of KC-area schools that modified their schedules Friday.

Altered Kansas City school schedules for Friday

Here is a list of the schools that announced closures Jan. 19 in the KC area:

Pleasant Hill R-III

Smithville Schools

Hogan Prep Academy

Kipp Endeavor Academy

De Soto School District

De La Salle Education Center

Here is a list of schools that announced virtual learning options for Jan. 19:

Raymore-Peculiar School District

Belton School District

Hickman Mills C1 School District

Excelsior Springs District 40

Platte County R-II

Harrisonville Cass R-9 Schools