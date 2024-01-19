These KC area schools are closed, on virtual learning Friday amid wind chill advisory

Kendrick Calfee
·1 min read

As arctic air brings in harsh wind chill values into the Kansas City metro, area schools have announced closures and virtual learning for Friday.

While most major Kansas City school districts will remain open as usual, some area schools have opted for virtual learning days. Here is your updated list as of 7 a.m., of KC-area schools that modified their schedules Friday.

Altered Kansas City school schedules for Friday

Here is a list of the schools that announced closures Jan. 19 in the KC area:

  • Pleasant Hill R-III

  • Smithville Schools

  • Hogan Prep Academy

  • Kipp Endeavor Academy

  • De Soto School District

  • De La Salle Education Center

Here is a list of schools that announced virtual learning options for Jan. 19:

  • Raymore-Peculiar School District

  • Belton School District

  • Hickman Mills C1 School District

  • Excelsior Springs District 40

  • Platte County R-II

  • Belton Schools

  • Harrisonville Cass R-9 Schools

