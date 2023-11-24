After KC-area shootings, police stress Black Friday shopping safety

LIBERTY, Mo. — Black Friday arrives in the Kansas City metro with a strong emphasis on personal safety.

A series of violent incidents at local shopping centers have police advising customers to use discretion as they shop.

Many of the recommendations law enforcement officers offer are the same as they typically are. They recommend being aware of your surroundings and shopping with a trusted friend, too.

“There are people out there who like to take advantage of other people,” Liberty Police Sgt. Issac Hidy said. “People don’t think about it. They’re leaving their things out. They’re out with their families. They’re having a good time.”

KC-area police officers are concerned about recent violence at local shopping centers:

Hidy advises anyone who unwittingly finds themselves involved in a violent incident to run away — or at least to hide while waiting for police to arrive.

“If you’ve got a way to hide or to get yourself outside the store, whatever it may be, that’d be my best recommendation. If you see anything suspicious at all, call us. Alert a store employee. You’re going to see increased officer presence in the parking lots,” Hidy said Friday.

Black Friday shoppers FOX4 spoke with on the Country Club Plaza said they’re appreciative of stores and police who aim to keep the public safe.

“When I go into stores, I always look around and make sure. As you see, I have my purse zipped, but I feel safe here,” Kathy Rudloff said.

“It’s about being vigilant. Knowing who’s around you and what’s around you and making sure I know my surroundings,” Rachel Pick said.

Police also encourage safety when it comes to cars in parking lots.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department reminds everyone not to leave valuables in your car. That includes holiday season purchases. Doing so takes away crimes of opportunity so many crooks seek out — no matter the time of year.

