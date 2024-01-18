KC’s aviation department to investigate after cold weather causes multiple floods at KCI

Kansas City’s aviation department will investigate after frigid temperatures have caused multiple pipes to burst this week in the Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal.

On Tuesday, multiple pipes burst in the terminal, damaging three retail locations, according to Joe McBride, a spokesman for the aviation department.

Director’s Cut Take II, a barber shop just outside the airport’s security area, was one of the stores that flooded with around half an inch to an inch of standing water Tuesday night, owner Armon Lasker said.

The shop will need to close for around five to seven days for repairs.

He said janitorial workers and aviation department employees worked quickly to help clear as much of the water as they could.

As of Wednesday, Lasker was running fans and dehumidifiers to dry the shop. After that, he’ll need to assess damages and see what repairs need to be made.

The incident was the second time this week that freezing temperatures caused flooding at the airport. On Sunday, a sprinkler head froze in the lower arrivals area, leaking water onto the floor near three baggage claim carousels.

Leak repairs were completed within a few hours, but escalators on the south side of the airport remain closed due to water damage, McBride said.

Because of continued issues with leaking pipes during the city’s cold snap, Melissa Cooper, the city’s director of aviation, will open an investigation into the cause of the issue.

“The City looks forward to understanding the issue and holding contractors accountable if necessary and finding a long-term solution,” McBride said in a statement.

With the Take II location being fairly new, Lasker said it’ll be difficult to go without business for up to a week, but he said the city is working to help the shop reopen as quickly as possible.