Some KC bars opening Christmas Day for Chiefs fans
The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders Christmas Day hoping to send visiting Raiders fans home with a lump of coal in their stockings.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders Christmas Day hoping to send visiting Raiders fans home with a lump of coal in their stockings.
All ages will get hooked on trying to transform the Shashibo into 70+ shapes.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
The Raiders walked all over the Chargers on Thursday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
At 5-8, the Raiders currently own the No. 6 pick in the draft.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Teamer won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
As we get set to tear open the presents and cut into the fruitcake, let’s take a look at the five most interesting players — to me! — in the 2023 Christmas quintuple-header, with one from each game.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console.
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
This portable boombox arrives before Christmas and comes with a whole lot of sound. Think of it like a music genie.
More than 241,000 fans of the $5 wonder can't be wrong!
Firefly Aerospace sent its Alpha rocket to orbit this morning, with the company carrying a payload from Lockheed Martin to space. Today’s launch marks the fourth-ever flight of Firefly’s Alpha rocket. The vehicle took off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:32 AM local time.
These tips can make your holidays healthier.
Grab this duo to help you embrace your natural color — it's just $8 per bottle.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.