KC cancels trash pickup Wednesday for snow storm. When will your garbage be collected?

Kansas City has canceled trash pickup services for Wednesday, making it the second day in a row residents will not have their trash picked up.

Another winter storm is expected to bring several more inches of snow to the Kansas City area before arctic air sends temperatures plunging to dangerous levels, according to the National Weather Service.

City officials said in a news release Wednesday morning that employees are all hands on deck to clear the roads in response to the second snowstorm. The city is receiving help from the solid waste department to treat the roads in a 24-hour operation.

When will your trash be picked up?

If your normal pickup day is Wednesday, your trash will be picked up on Thursday.

The following week’s trash pickup will also operate on a holiday schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day next Monday.

Residents whose trash pickup days are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be able to put out four bags of trash next week.

Bulky pickup appointments are also postponed. Appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday are moved to January 30-31, according to the city.

Other areas near Kansas City’s city limits, such as the Northland, have their own trash schedules. If you don’t live in Kansas City, find information on possible delays below:

Many areas surrounding Kansas City also use private trash collection, so trash pickup may be impacted due to the weather. You can search your address on most private collectors’ websites to see if your service will be disrupted: