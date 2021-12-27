KC Chiefs fans express frustration with Demarcus Robinson’s directional running

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught one pass for 9 yards in the first half of Sunday’s 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The reception came on a first-and-10 play, and appeared to be enough for the Chiefs to move the chains. But after catching the pass, Robinson ran backward in an effort to escape the Steelers defenders and pick up more yardage.

Instead, he was tackled short of the first-down marker. Here is the play:

Although the Chiefs got the first down on the next play, fans were not thrilled to see the direction Robinson ran. This is a sample of what was being said on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories