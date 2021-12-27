KC Chiefs fans express frustration with Demarcus Robinson’s directional running

Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught one pass for 9 yards in the first half of Sunday’s 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The reception came on a first-and-10 play, and appeared to be enough for the Chiefs to move the chains. But after catching the pass, Robinson ran backward in an effort to escape the Steelers defenders and pick up more yardage.

Instead, he was tackled short of the first-down marker. Here is the play:

Although the Chiefs got the first down on the next play, fans were not thrilled to see the direction Robinson ran. This is a sample of what was being said on Twitter.

That is the most Demarcus Robinson play of all time — Bird Law Expert (@RealBirdLawyer) December 26, 2021

Why is Demarcus Robinson incapable of just taking positive yardage why does he always have to run backwards — Logi ️️ (@f_logi) December 26, 2021

Nobody is more allergic to converting first downs than Demarcus Robinson#Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Shamhat&Enkidu (@3xOscarWinner) December 26, 2021

Find someone who loves you like Demarcus Robinson loves negative yards after the catch. — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlaherty247) December 26, 2021

Demarcus Robinson with the classic 10 yard gain becoming 8 since he always runs backwards — Jacob (@Brews1591) December 26, 2021

It’s amazing that Demarcus Robinson can’t run forward as a WR in the NFL. #ChiefsKingdom not even sure I’m mad I’m just blown away. — Mark Joekel (@MJoekel) December 26, 2021