KC Chiefs’ Frank Clark charged with felony count of possession of an assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will have his day in a Southern California court, but not surrounding an alleged firearms incident on June 20.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Friday charged Clark with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon, a district attorney spokesman told The Star. The charge stems from Clark’s arrest on March 13 by the California Highway Patrol, as reported by The Star’s Sam McDowell.

The alleged June gun incident involving Clark, which also took place in L.A., remains under investigation.

According to the spokesman, Clark’s arraignment on the charge stemming from the March incident is scheduled for July 14 in Compton, Calif. If convicted, Clark could face up to three years of imprisonment.

On March 13, Clark and another man, Charles Smith, were arrested after officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms — one rifle and one handgun — inside the men’s vehicle during a traffic stop, according to California Highway Patrol records.

On June 20, Clark was pulled over for a vehicle code violation at Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard in Los Angeles. Records state that officers noticed a firearm sticking out from a bag in the vehicle in which Clark was traveling, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im previously told The Star. The weapon was later revealed to be an Uzi.

Clark was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle under California law. He posted $35,000 bond and was released at about 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, according to a spokesperson from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Two weeks ago, on the occasion of Clark’s second arrest in three months, the Chiefs issued a statement acknowledging they were aware of the situation. Regarding the filing of a formal charge Friday, the Chiefs did not have comment.

Clark is set to enter his third season with the Chiefs after joining the team in 2019 via trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs signed him to a five-year, $104 million contract, which included $63.5 million in guarantees.

Over the past two seasons in Kansas City, Clark has totaled 14 sacks and was selected to two straight Pro Bowls.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.