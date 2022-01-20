KC Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. arrested Wednesday night. He’s due in court today

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested late Wednesday and charged with criminal damage to property totaling less than $1,000, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Gay, 23, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and booked at 12:22 a.m. Thursday morning. A court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gay is charged with one count of misdemeanor damage to property, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnson County DA’s office. The damage is to a vacuum, cell phone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier, per an Overland Park Police Department offense report.

The total amount of the property damage is $225, per the offense report. The charge is a class B non-person misdemeanor, “which constitutes a domestic violence offense,” according to the complaint.

There were no drugs, alcohol or weapon involved in the incident Wednesday night, according to the Overland Park Police report. A victim identified as an ex-partner did not sustain any injuries, the report said.

Gay is in his second season with the Chiefs, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He has played in 12 games (11 starts) this season, totaling 48 tackles and two interceptions. He has seen action on about half of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Chiefs face the Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A spokesperson with the Chiefs told The Star on Thursday morning that the team is aware of Gay’s overnight arrest but had no further comment.

This story will be updated.