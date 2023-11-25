KC Chiefs now down two WRs vs. Raiders after surprise addition to injury report

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two receivers in Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team unexpectedly added Kadarius Toney to the injury report Saturday.

Toney will be out against the Raiders because of an ankle/hip injury, the Chiefs reported Saturday. Toney had three full practices with KC this week before receiving his “out” designation on Saturday.

The Chiefs also will be without wideout Mecole Hardman, who suffered a thumb injury in Monday’s loss to the Eagles. Hardman will now be away from the team for at least a month, as KC announced Saturday that he was being placed on injured reserve, which requires him to sit out the next four weeks.

Running back Jerick McKinnon also won’t play Sunday, as he has a groin injury.

On Saturday, the Chiefs announced a pair of practice squad elevations: running back La’Mical Perine and return specialist Montrell Washington. Perine has played just one game for the Chiefs this season, gaining one yard on one carry in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Washington, meanwhile, was the team’s return specialist between Weeks 3-6, gaining 61 yards on eight punt returns.

Toney’s news continues a personal history of struggling to stay healthy. Coach Andy Reid spoke two weeks ago about the Chiefs specifically limiting his snaps while trying to keep him on the field for the most important games ahead.

The 24-year-old Toney played 22 snaps on offense and six on special teams Monday, replacing Hardman as punt returner after he went out with his thumb injury. This season, Toney previously had knee surgery in training camp and also was on early season injury reports with a toe ailment.

Without Toney and Hardman, the Chiefs will have five healthy receivers on the active roster — not counting Washington, who has yet to play on offense. Those five are Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and Richie James, who hasn’t played since Week 2 because of a knee injury.