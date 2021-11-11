What KC Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu said about former LSU teammate OBJ, who picked L.A. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will be getting, “a great teammate,” in Odell Beckham Jr., said Chiefs safety and former LSU teammate Tyrann Mathieu.

Beckham, who spent the last two-plus seasons with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, cleared waivers this week after being released by the Browns. The Rams announced that they had signed Thursday afternoon.

Beckham and Mayfield never developed an on-field connection, so the apparently disgruntled Beckham sought to move on to another team — and the Browns obliged him by cutting him loose.

Mathieu and Beckham were teammates on LSU’s 2011 team that finished 13-1 and fell to Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game. They haven’t played together as pros.

But Mathieu said he remembers “OBJ” being a team-first player in college.

“He’s always been a standup guy; he’s always been a great teammate,” Mathieu said shortly before Beckham’s signing with the Rams was announced Thursday afternoon. “I can remember at LSU he did a lot of team-bonding things, having guys over, working out with guys, staying late with guys after practice.

“I think most of the people who know him and played with him, I think we all see him as a pretty solid teammate.”

Rumors had swirled about the next landing spot for Beckham, a talented wideout who first attained stardom with the New York Giants. The Giants selected Beckham in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs, Packers, Saints and Patriots are said to be among the teams on Beckham’s shortlist. The Rams weren’t mentioned early, but they got him in the end.

The team tweeted the news around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Mathieu said he still keeps in touch with Beckham, but their talks “are rarely about football.”

Beckham, 29, had 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games with the Browns this season. He did not play in the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs beat Mayfield and Cleveland 33-29.

He’s a three-time Pro Bowl player — all with the Giants — who had 1,035 receiving yards in his first season with the Browns. His 2020 season ended after seven games with a knee injury.