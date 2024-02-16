KC Chiefs, United Way teaming up to assist victims after mass shooting. How to donate.

In the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Chiefs parade and rally outside Union Station, many are wondering how to help those most impacted.

Enter #KCStrong, a new initiative by the Kansas City Chiefs and United Way of Greater Kansas City to gather funds in one place to help victims, survivors, first responders and local communities plagued by gun violence.

“This moment is an opportunity to turn our collective outrage into action,” wrote Chris Rosson, the president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Kansas City. “This is why together, the Chiefs and United Way are creating a special emergency fund to support our community in its efforts to heal and become more resilient in the wake of these horrific events.”

The fund promises to gather funds to address a variety of causes — and while it doesn’t name specific people, families or organizations that can expect a donation, Rosson said his organization will take no administrative fees from the cash.

Some causes #KCStrong fund hopes to benefit

Supporting victims and their families

Gun violence prevention programs, including mental health services

Supporting first responders

How to donate

You can donate to the fund online through the United Way of Greater Kansas City’s website, or by mailing a paper check with the memo #KCSTRONG to the following address:

United Way of Greater Kansas City

P.O. Box 871400

Kansas City, MO 64187-1400

Do you have more questions about how to help in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.