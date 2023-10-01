KC Current fall to Spirit. They could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday

The Kansas City Current held a one-goal lead at halftime with hopes of launching themselves back into the thick of a playoff race by the end of the contest against the Washington Spirit.

But 45 minutes later, a Trinity Rodman goal dealt the Current a 2-1 loss and put them on the brink of ending any remaining postseason hopes.

The Current maintained a possession advantage for most of the first half, and it paid off in the buildup for the match’s first goal.

Hailie Mace found Michelle Cooper with a pass that led her into the penalty area. Sam Staab took down Cooper to give the Current a penalty kick, which Debinha promptly dispatched for a 1-0 lead.

The Current did not carry that momentum through to the second half and were under immense pressure from Washington. That pressure eventually paid off with Ouleymata Sarr’s first NWSL goal to level the score at 1-1 in the 52nd minute.

Both teams pushed for a winner until the end, and Rodman, a star with the U.S. Women’s National Team, sealed the final scoreline. A perfect pass behind the Current back line put Rodman in on goal, and she blasted a low shot past Current goalkeeper AD Franch.

According to the NWSL, a win for Racing Louisville later tonight and a win for the Orlando Pride on Sunday would mathematically eliminate the Current from postseason contention.

The Current will shift their focus to an international friendly at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, when they face CF Monterrey at Children’s Mercy Park. Then, they will play their final match at Children’s Mercy Park the following Saturday, against the Chicago Red Stars at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.