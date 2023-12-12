KC Ferris Wheel could open in ‘next couple of days,’ operators say. Here’s the latest

The KC Wheel is still on track to open in mid-December, possibly by the end of this week.

The new Ferris wheel in downtown Kansas City passed inspections from the state of Missouri and Kansas City and received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy on Monday. Operators, however, are awaiting a safety inspection on the steps that will lead patrons into the entertainment center before it can open, according to Havilah Ross, a spokesperson for the KC Wheel.

“We have every intention of opening (the wheel) this month, hopefully within the next couple of days,” she said.

An inspection sheet on Compass, the city of Kansas City’s development portal, dated Dec. 6, showed the Ferris Wheel’s accompanying restaurant, Wheel House, failed its inspection, but the food and beverage location is not slated to open until sometime in early 2024 and does not affect when the Ferris wheel will open.

The wheel and Pennway Putt, the 16-hole mini golf course adjacent to it, sit between Interstate 35 and Broadway Boulevard, formerly the site of an undeveloped lot at the corner of Jefferson and West 25th streets between Union Station and Boulevard Brewery.

Work continues on the KC Wheel, a 150-foot tall ferris wheel with 36 climate-controlled gondolas, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Kansas City.

Ticket prices to ride the attraction will start at $17, which is the same rate charged at the company’s two other Ferris wheels, in St. Louis and Washington, D.C. Combo tickets to experience the wheel and mini golf course will also be available, said Karyn Wilder, a vice president and general manager with Icon Experiences, the entertainment group building the wheel.

What else is opening at Pennway Point?

Along with the KC Wheel and minigolf course, you can expect several bars and restaurants to operate at Pennway Point, such as Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Bar, Chef J BBQ, Whiskey Bar at Barrel Hall and Würstl, a Viennese sausage restaurant.

The Lumi Neon Museum will lie in Neon Alley, sitting right below the Ferris wheel. The outdoor museum of Kansas City signs will stretch the width of the venue.

The Star’s Eric Adler and Natalie Wallington contributed.