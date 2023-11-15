KC group renews push for DOJ investigation into KCK Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A social justice group sent another letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, calling for an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

MORE2’s new letter argues that KCKPD’s alleged misconduct isn’t limited to former detective Roger Golubski, who’s facing explosive federal charges.

Multiple felony charges filed in Oak Park Mall shooting

The group accused the agency of department-wide practices that encourage police misconduct.

“We’re asking them to look at not only what’s currently happening, to look at what has happened in the past because what has happened in the past has shaped today, and it’s going to continue to shape everything that happens in the future,” said Spencer Webster, an attorney for MORE2.

The group sent its first letter to the DOJ last year, and since then, two separate grand juries have indicted Golubski, including accusations of abuse of power and conspiring to run a sex-trafficking operation involving underage girls.

MORE2’s new letter to the DOJ says the indictments were a relief for the community, but it doesn’t come close to addressing issues with the department itself.

17-year-old’s killing happened in Kansas City, not Grandview, police say

“So that is the big issue here is that no matter what these officers do, the department does not hold them accountable,” Webster said.

The letter claims there are signs KCKPD violates most of the constitutional protections that the DOJ seeks to address.

“Going forward, we want the police department to be completely transparent regarding any issues that come up,” Webster said.

Vicki Ford said she supports the request for a DOJ investigation and hopes it will bring some sort of justice for her son who was killed 25 years ago.

“I want justice for my son after 25 years. It took them this long, and it’s not right. My son is dead. The ones that murdered him are out here living their best life,” Ford said.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department issued the following statement in response to MORE2’s letter:

”Chief Oakman will not comment on a document that is riddled with factual inaccuracies and unsubstantiated allegations made in the media.

“Instead, we would like to thank the residents of Kansas City, Kansas and our many community partners for their continued support and cooperation which has helped us reduce violent crime by 25% and homicides 38% ytd in 2023. Our energies are focused on continuing to reduce crime and improve the quality of life for ALL our residents.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.